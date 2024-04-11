Ministry of National Mobilization sets out to educate Vincentians about Child Abuse

The Ministry of National Mobilization, Youth and Gender affairs will be hosting several outreach activities to educate Vincentians about Child Abuse and Prevention.

It’s all part of the observation of Child Abuse and Prevention Month.

Social Worker in the Child Division Unit Camille McIntosh speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC radio says they will be using social media to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention.

McIntosh outlined some of the activities planned by the Ministry to commemorate the month.

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month is being observed under the theme: “Don’t Let abuse be your child’s story: Make a Change. End child abuse”