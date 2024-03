MR HILARY AGUSFORD HORNE better known as ELROY of Akers formerly of South Rivers died on Saturday February 24th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Thursday March 7th at the Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs. Transportation will be provided by the van SIZE UP

