MR LESTER AUGUSTUS HARRY better known as POSER and SHIBBY of Richland Park died on Thursday February 29th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 16th at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

