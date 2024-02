By the end of February the Ministry of Agriculture will launch a program to distribute outstanding farmers ID.

Speaking on radio recently, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar explained that the back log is due in part to their technical staff being used to participate in a scientific research on the falling production due to the heavy ash fall from the 2021 volcanic eruption.

