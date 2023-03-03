Police launches search escaped prisoner Christopher Dasent

Police have launched a search for Prison Inmate Christopher Dasent, after he escaped while performing duties on the Farm of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility on Wednesday, March 1.

According to the Police, Dasent, a 42-year old Farmer of Mesopotamia, is serving a 12-month prison sentence for Burglary and Criminal Trespass.

Dasent is dark in complexion, 5 feet 8 inches in height, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say he is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone seeing Dasent is asked to call 911, 999, 457-1211 or contact any Police Station or His Majesty’s Prison at 456-1836.

All calls would be treated confidentially.