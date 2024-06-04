Prime Minister says Considerations should be given for increase in Prize Money for Calypsonians

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio recently that serious considerations should be given to the issue of increase in prize money for Calypsonians.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CARNIVAL-ECONOMICS.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the increase in prize monies is a matter which needs to be discussed by all stakeholders.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CARNIVAL-ECONOMICS1.mp3

The Prime Minister also questioned the level of contributions made to Vincy Mas by local businesses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CARNIVAL-ECONOMICS2.mp3

 