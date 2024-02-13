Warrican House are the Georgetown Secondary School Athletics Champions

Warrican House won the Title in the Georgetown Secondary School Athletics Championships at the Chili Playing Field last Friday.

Warrican House totaled 856 points, Hilton House finished second on 727 points. Third was Johnson House (678 points) and 4th Henry House with 658 points.

Onicia Moore of Johnson House emerged Junior Girls Champion. The Junior Boys Champion Title went to Rohan Lett of Hilton House.

The Intermediate Champion Titles went to Junika Quow of Warican House for Girls, and Kennoldo Joseph of Johnson House for Boys.

In the Seniors, Vinesha Johnson of Warrican House took the Girls Title while Mitchson John, also of Warican House was the Boys Champion.

Vinesha Johnson emerged Victrix Ludorum, with the Victor Ludorum Title going to Rogan Lett.