Windrush Flag Raising Ceremony Held at Administrative Complex

A Flag Raising Ceremony was held at the Administrative Building in Kingstown today, to commemorate the Windrush 75th milestone.

The ceremony was hosted jointly by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Windrush Generation – United Kingdom.

It was held to recognize the significant contributions made by the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among officials to address the ceremony this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WINDRUSH-CEREMONY.mp3

Director of Windrush Generation UK Nigel Guy highlighted the journey of the people who helped to rebuild the United Kingdom.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WINDRUSH-CEREMONY1.mp3

Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Allan Alexander also addressed the ceremony

Photo Credit : The Agency for Public Information