WPP begins General Surgery and Laparoscopic Mission tomorrow

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) says everything is in place for its dual purpose medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which commences tomorrow.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins says they are excited to host the General Surgery and Laparoscopic Mission which runs until April 10th.

Wiggins reiterated that during the mission which will be led by Dr. David Lanning, nine surgeries will be conducted in addition to training of local and regional surgeons.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WPP-EXCITED1.mp3

According to Wiggins, the patients have already been pre-screened.

He adds that a number of patients have been diagnosed with Chronic Sickle-Cell disease and this mission will go a long way in addressing these issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WPP-EXCITED2.mp3