WPP successfully wrapped up dual purpose medical mission

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) wrapped up its week long dual purpose General Surgery and Laparoscopic medical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins says the mission was a huge success with a total of sixteen patients seen and ten surgeries conducted.

Wiggins highlighted that during the mission which was led by Dr. David Lanning, specialized training sessions for local and regional surgeons was conducted as part of their capacity building program.

Wiggins said they also kicked off their two-day Physical Therapy Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

He said they are expected to see eighteen patients during this mission.

