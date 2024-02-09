AIA celebrates 7th anniversary this Wednesday

The Argyle International Airport, is said to have been instrumental in attracting foreign investment to St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the Airport for the strides made since it began operations here in 2017.

The commendation came as the AIA will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Wednesday February 14th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/AIA-STRIDES.mp3

Meanwhile, Member of the AIA Board of Directors, Anthony Regisford says the management will continue to invest in the staff at AIA.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/AIA-STAFF-NVESTMENT.mp3

The Airport was constructed under the auspices of the International Airport Development Company (IADC), at a cost of approximately 700 million dollars.