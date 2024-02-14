AIA’s Anniversary described as proud moment for Vincentians

The seventh anniversary of the opening of the Argyle International Airport has been described as proud moment for Vincentians

That is according to Chairman of the Argyle International Airport Authority Godfrey Pompey who was speaking at a ceremony yesterday to unveil portraits of the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on 7th anniversary of the opening of the AIA.

He encouraged Vincentians continue to appreciate and celebrate their achievement.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/POMPEY-AIA.mp3

Pompey also urged them to continue working together to care for and maintain the airport.

He said that the board made the decision to commission the portraits in recognition of two of country’s leaders in their honor.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/POMPEY-AIA1.mp3