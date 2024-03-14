Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Band to launch 2024 production tomorrow

Dubbed Motherland, the Guinness Blondie Bird and Friends Mas Band will launch its 2024 production tomorrow.

The production will be launched at the NIS Car Park from about 2pm tomorrow

Band Leader, Elroy Boyd says the presentation will portray different aspects of Africa.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/MOTHERLAND1.mp3

Boyd says the public will have an opportunity to view the eight sections that will be portrayed this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/MOTHERLAND2.mp3