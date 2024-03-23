Comptroller of Inland Revenue Department urges filing of Personal Income Tax

With less than two weeks before the deadline for filing of personal income tax, Vincentians are being urged to file and submit their personal tax income on time.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department Kelvin Pompey pointed out that the March 31st is also the deadline for several other taxes and licenses.

Pompey encouraged persons to call at the department to ensure that their returns are filled out and filed.

Pompey explained that to file personal income tax, persons would need to be given TD5 form from their employer, which would list the total earning for the year and the tax deducted.

