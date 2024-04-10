Edinboro scheduled to hold a community meeting today

A Community Meeting will be held in Edinboro today to discuss the Tsunami Readiness of the community.

The meeting will be hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization and the United States Agency for International Development, through its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

Residents of Edinboro are being urged to attend the meeting at the Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial Secondary School at Lower Edinboro beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Tsunami Readiness Project is a worldwide effort to make coastal communities more resilient to the threat of Tsunamis.