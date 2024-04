The Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to provide the framework where Farmers can access funds for their farming practices.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar announced last week that effective today, Farmers can apply for micro loans through the Farmers Support Company.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MICRO-LOANS.mp3

Minister Caesar is urging the Farmers to make use of the opportunities provided to them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MICRO-LOANS1.mp3