Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is exploring the possibility of having telemedicine consultations, particularly in the field of psychiatry.

Speaking on radio yesterday Prime Minister Gonsalves said there’s a Vincentian psychiatrist who is willing to provide telemedicine services.

