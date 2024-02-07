Government to spend 12 million dollars on housing construction for displaced persons

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Housing Dr Orando Brewster said the Government will be spending 12-million dollars this year to construct houses for persons who were displaced by natural disasters.

Minister Brewster says his Ministry is placing a lot of emphasis on providing housing for the less fortunate.

He says a project to construct and repair homes will be carried out nationwide this year.

Minister Brewster is anticipating that the project will be rolled out in the coming months.

