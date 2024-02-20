Results of the Shevern John North Windward Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championship

Here are last weekend’s results in the Shevern John North Windward Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championship played at the Fancy Playing Field.

North Stars beat Overland Shattaz by 64 runs.

The scores: North Stars 137-3 off 10 overs, Overland Shattaz 63-4 off 10 overs.

La Vue Hard Knocks defeated Drivers and Conductors by 10 runs.

The scores; La Vue Hard Knocks 89-7 off 10 overs, Drives and Conductors 79-6 off 10 overs.

And Byera Linkers gained a 7-wicket win over Rum Hitters.

The scores: Rum Hitters 49 off 9.4 overs, Byera Linkers 51-3 off 4.3 overs.