Head of the Traffic Department, ASP Parnel Browne outlines changes to be made tomorrow and Friday to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic for the CELAC Summit.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CELAC-TRAFFIC1-1.mp3

ASP Browne is urging motorists to corporate with the Police Traffic Department

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CELAC-TRAFFIC2-1.mp3