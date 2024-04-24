House of Assembly moved to May14th

The next sitting of the House of Assembly has been moved from the previously announced May 14th date.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that one of the principal reasons for moving the date is to bring the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill before the parliament.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ICC-BILL.mp3

The Prime Minister also says that there are some heavy matter on the order paper for the day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BILLS.mp3