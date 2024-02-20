ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 launches locally tomorrow

Tomorrow will mark one hundred days to the start of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024, and an Official Launch of the Tournament will take place simultaneously in the host cities in the Caribbean and the USA including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Dallas, New York and Laudehill, Florida.

The local launch will take place at Heritage Square here in Kingstown. It will start as early as 7.30 a. m and go on until 6.00 p. m.

In between those times, a large inflated white cricket ball will be put in place at the Halifax Street entrance to Heritage Square for Photo Ops. There will be live, as well as DJ Music; creative dancing; face-painting for children; display of carnival costumes; steel band music by Symphonix; performances by “Becket”, Fyah Empress and Hance John; remarks by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson and Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, and throughout the day there will be Giveaways.

During the Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup from 1st to 29th June, St Vincent and the Grenadines will host Group matches as well as Super 8 matches.

In the Group D matches, Bangladesh and the Netherlands will meet on 13th June. South Africa will oppose Nepal on 14th June, and Bangladesh will play against Nepal on 16th June. The Super 8 matches will be on 22nd and 24th June under lights.