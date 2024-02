The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital has received a donation of beds and medical equipment through the efforts of this country’s Consul General in Canada, Fitzgerald Huggins.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Huggins said the Hospital will soon be equipped with more than 150 new beds and mattresses donated by a Canadian Hospital.

This donation he says amounts to more than 300-thousand Canadian dollars.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/MCMH-DONATION.mp3