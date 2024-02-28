Minimum wage increase will come into effect from this Friday

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Minimum wage increase will come into effect from this Friday
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says  St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been experiencing the strongest period of economic growth from 2022

Speaking on Radio on Monday night Minister Gonsalves said the Government is concerned about creating opportunities for the Vincentian populace.

And, as part of this thrust the Government will increase the Minimum Wage with effect from this Friday march 1st.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CAMILLO-WAGE-INCREASE.mp3

Minister Gonsalves says this increase will represent the biggest jump in the Minimum Wage.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CAMILLO-WAGE-INCREASE1.mp3

 