Minister of Tourism continues to advocate for the protection of rights of Indigenous people

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James has continued to advocate for the protection of the rights of Indigenous people.

Delivering remarks at the Garifuna Cocktail Reception on Saturday night, Minister James said more emphasis must be placed on attracting more delegates for the International Garifuna Conference.

He says this will assist in championing the cause of the Garifuna people.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CARLOS-HOMECOMING.mp3

Minister James says the necessary framework must be put in place to accommodate the delegates who are part of the Garifuna Homecoming event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CARLOS-HOMECOMING1.mp3