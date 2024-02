MR RALEIGH BERRISFORD FRANKLYN better known as RALEIGH BOOTH of Overland died on Thursday February 17th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 2nd at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, Overland according to Gospel Chapel Rites. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Overland Cemetery.

