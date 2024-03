MS HAVENEY OSEITHA MATTHEWS better known as LAY-LAY and RAVEN of Greiggs died on Friday February 23rd at the age of 35. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 10th at the St Peter’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Greiggs. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery.

