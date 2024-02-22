100 days till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 commences

Today marks 100 days to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29, and there will be a host of dynamic fan engagement events across all host countries and cities.

From 10.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean today also, fans worldwide will be able secure their seats to witness the matches as remaining tickets from the ballot will go on sale on the tournament’s official ticketing website: tickets.t20worldcup.com

Ticket prices across all matches are the same as they were during the ballot, starting from US$6 for select matches.

Fans seeking a more immersive World Cup experience can also choose from a limited supply of available Caribbean venue packages or they can purchase travel and hospitality packages from ICC’s official travel and tour operators.

Today, there is going to be a blast off across all nine host locations.

As part of the myriad of planned activities, larger-than-life cricket balls will be in place at Heritage Square here in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the other five host venues in the Caribbean. The same will happen at Times Square, New York City; Bayside Marketplace, Miami, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

There will be musical performances, and appearances by past and present Men’s T20 World Cup winners such as West Indian duo Dwayne Bravo who will be at Times Square, NYC, and the “Universe Boss”, Chris Gayle, who will be in Barbados, the venue for the Final.

There will also be cultural performances, interactive fan experiences and free giveaways that will engage fans and create a hyped buzz around the event.

In the West Indies, cricket fans, enthusiasts and the public are expected to attend the launch events at Judgement Square in Antigua and Barbuda; Freedom Park, Barbados; MovieTowne, Guyana; Heritage Square, St Vincent and the Grenadines and C3 Centre, Trinidad and Tobago.

The event at Derek Walcott Square, Saint Lucia will be on Saturday because of that country’s Independence celebrations today.

As part of today’s 100 days to go activities, ICC and Cricket West Indies will also launch the official advertising campaign for the tournament, titled: Out of this World.

As part of the campaign rollout, fans can expect to see a series of captivating advertisements across various media platforms, including television, digital streaming services, social media, and outdoor billboards.