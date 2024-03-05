NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday March 5th 2024

The Barrouallie Government and Anglican Schools will be hosting an International women’s Day March and Rally on Friday, as part of activities to observe International Women’s Day.

Counsellor at both Schools Deon Fraser says the March which is expected to begin at the school will culminate at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church where a number of activities will also be taking place.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

