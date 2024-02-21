National Firearm Amnesty officially commences March 1st

In less than two weeks, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will introduce a National Firearm Amnesty to remove illegal firearms and ammunition off the streets here.

The Gun Amnesty will begin on March 1st and will conclude on May 31st.

Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons is urging persons to make full use of the opportunity to surrender their illegal firearms.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SIMMONS-AMNESTY1.mp3

Simmons says during the 92 day amnesty persons will not be prosecuted for possession of illegal weapons.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SIMMONS-AMNESTY2.mp3

Photo credit: RSVGPF