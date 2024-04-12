NBC’s Special Report – Friday April 12th 2024

NBC’s Special Report – Friday April 12th 2024
Chairman of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Reparations Commission Adrian Odle will attend the third session of the Permanent Forum on people of African descent in Geneva, Switzerland from April 16th to 19th.

The forum is expected to provide a platform to share strategies, experiences and recommendations aimed at advancing the human rights of people of African descent in every country.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ODLE-AFRICAN-FORUM-REPORT.mp3

