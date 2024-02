Shafia London, Country Head, St Vincent, Dominica and Barbados Anheuser- Busch InBev (AB InBev) is helping students at the St Vincent Girls High School gain practical business experience through the Shafia London Business Challenge.

Johnny P Straker tells us more in today’ Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BUSINESS-CHALLENGE.mp3