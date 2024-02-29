NBC’s Special Report – Thursday February 29th 2024

The Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative said this year it is again collaborating with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association to host the 19th edition of the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival.

Activities Co-ordinator for the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis, told NBC News preparations are well underway and the activities will be held to celebrate National Heroes Day on March 14th and to honour this country’s National Hero – Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

He said the program will also showcase the rich culture and heritage which exists in Fancy and surrounding communities.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/FANCY-HEROES-DAY-PREPARATIONS-REPORT.mp3