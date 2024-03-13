Obesity on the rise due to ultra-processed foods

A local Nutritionist says ultra-processed foods contribute significantly to the rise in obesity.

This country’s Chief nutritionist, Nicole France made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio this week.

France said it is also important for persons to be educated about the risks associated with certain food products.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/OBESITY-RISE.mp3

The Chief Dietitian also spoke about the high prevalence of ultra- processed foods, especially within the schools.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/FOOD-EDUCATION.mp3