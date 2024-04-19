Over three hundred participants engaged in “WE CAN” initiative

Over three hundred participants are engaged in the WE CAN initiative launched by the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development earlier this week.

The initiative, which was launched on Monday, aims to use agriculture as a vehicle out of poverty.

Delivering remarks at the launching ceremony, Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development Dr. Orando Brewster says the participants involved in the project are clients of the ministry who require long term intervention.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BREWSTER-WE-CAN.mp3

Minister Brewster also spoke of the importance of Agriculture to the society, noting that he is optimistic about the future of the sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BREWSTER-AGRI-FUTURE.mp3