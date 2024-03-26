Petite Bordel resident arrested and charged on drug related matters

A 34 year-old laborer of Petite Bordel was arrested and charged on drug related matters last Friday, March 22nd.

According to a release by the police Shelton Hooper attempted to convey 763 grams of cannabis to a Grenadine Island with the intent to supply to another.

The release further states that Hooper was charged for possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Hooper appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on the 25th March 2024 and plead guilty to both charges.

The release says he was reprimanded and discharged for the drug trafficking offence and fined $800.00 to be paid in one month to be paid in one month for the possession of controlled drugs or if he defaults he will spend three months in prison.