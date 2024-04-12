Phase one of the Arrowroot Modernization Project completed

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India has accelerated over the years.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement while speaking at a ceremony at Orange Hill on Tuesday, to mark the completion of phase one of the Arrowroot Modernization project, which has been funded by the Republic of India.

The Prime Minister says there’s been several visits and ongoing dialogue between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has urged Arrowroot Farmers to position themselves for when the Arrowroot Factory at Orange Hill becomes fully operational.

Minister Caesar was speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the completion of phase one of the Arrowroot Modernization project.

The Minister said the factory will not only be used to produce Arrowroot Starch but other Root crop production as well.

