Plans are in the pipeline to construct new secondary school – says Finance Minister

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Plans are in the pipeline to construct new secondary school – says Finance Minister
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Designs for a secondary school which is to be constructed in Brighton have already been completed.

And, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Representative for the area, said plans are in the pipeline to construct a Secondary School in the East St. George constituency.

He says the project will be financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BRIGHTON-CAMPUS1.mp3

Minister Gonsalves says when completed they will focus on two areas in addition to the usual academics.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BRIGHTON-CAMPUS2.mp3

 