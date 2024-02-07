Plans are in the pipeline to construct new secondary school – says Finance Minister

Designs for a secondary school which is to be constructed in Brighton have already been completed.

And, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Representative for the area, said plans are in the pipeline to construct a Secondary School in the East St. George constituency.

He says the project will be financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

Minister Gonsalves says when completed they will focus on two areas in addition to the usual academics.

