Popcaan Drops ‘Yyy’ For Playboi Carti Wearing Thong With Kanye West At Studio

Playboi Carti has shocked fans after he was spotted wearing a thong-styled garment while out to a studio session with Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. Dancehall star Popcaan is among the celebrities reacting to the photo.

The rapper’s fans appeared to have had enough of him as photos of him at a gas station went viral on Tuesday morning. In a video, the rapper is seen wearing baggy pants that drop low below his butt, and he appears to be wearing Tom Ford black briefs and, under that, a thong-styled garment that looks like a bodysuit.

The garment is popular among women and resembles a onesie worn by babies. The one Playboi Carti had on, however, featured a thong style that cut into his butt cheeks. The same fabric also appears in the sleeves of the garment and on his back.

Many of the rapper’s fans have been begging for new music, and the rapper has teased that his third studio album could be coming sometime this year. However, the rapper has not made any definite announcement as to the date. Just about a month ago, fans were annoyed at him announcing the delay of the album again.

Still, fans might be getting new music as Playboi Carti was seen out and about with Kanye West and his wife, Bianca. Kanye was dressed like a mutant with a black mask over his face and an oversized brown coat. Bianca was less covered with what appeared to be a raincoat-styled dress and dark green leather boots.

A look at the back of the see-through plastic dress also reveals that Censori was naked with her butt cheeks prominently displayed in photos taken by paparazzi and shared online. Carti also wore what looked like a black peel-off skincare mask on his face.

In the meantime, TMZ is reporting that Kanye and Carti might have met up to collaborate for a song on his new album Vultures Volume 1 set for release on Friday.

Popcaan commented on a post shared by DJ Akademiks saying, “Yyyyyy.” The phrase his the Unruly Boss’ signature reaction to anything controversial.

via DJ Akademiks IG

Fans, however, were less pleased at the look as they questioned what he was wearing. “This n***a Playboi Carti think he John Tucker from the movie ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Which one of y’all fans finna start rocking thongs? LMAO,” one fan said. “Playboi carti’s fan after seeing him wearing a Thong. #protest,” another said.

One fan wrote, “Just seen that playboi carti pic and I’m sure it’s not the first time A man wore thong. Honestly let’s normalize what’s been normal… this style and dress is now mainstream when it use to be underground and for certain people of that sub group.”

“Just saw DRAKE d**k leaked and PLAYBOI CARTI wearing a THONG in a same day.. yeah this really the worst Tuesday of all time in my life,” one fan said.