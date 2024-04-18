Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provides updates on several major projects

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says preparatory work is being done on several major projects including the construction of a Modern Parliament Building in Kingstown.

The Prime Minister provided an update on infrastructural projects taking place across the island on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister says a significant amount of resources are being spent on the projects that are being undertaken by State entities and the Private Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MAJOR-PROJECTS.mp3