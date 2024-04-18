Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provides updates on several major projects

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provides updates on several major projects
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says preparatory work is being done on several major projects including the construction of a Modern Parliament Building in Kingstown.

The Prime Minister provided an update on infrastructural projects taking place across the island on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister says a significant amount of resources are being spent on the projects that are being undertaken by State entities and the Private Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MAJOR-PROJECTS.mp3

See also

 