Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship changes venue in Trinidad

Yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced venue changes for the upcoming rounds of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship due to the unexpected unavailability of the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad and Tobago.

The changes affect rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the competition, with venues being shifted to ensure that the match schedule proceeds as planned.

In the next Round of matches scheduled to start on 13th March, The Combined Campuses and Colleges vs Leeward Island Hurricanes match will now be played at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at St Augustine in Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will now meet the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will oppose Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua and Barbuda.

And Jamaica Scorpions will play against the West Indies Academy at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.