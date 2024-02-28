Results of the SVG Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship Matches

Country Roots One had another straight sets victory on yesterday’s fourth day of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship at the College’s Campus at Villa.

They defeated Sport Sciences Smashers 27-7, 26-16 to remain unbeaten in the Championship.

Country Roots Two also won their match with a 26-16, 25-10 win over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Tippers.

Also, in winners row yesterday were the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Diggers who won by default from the Division of Teacher Education Stars.

Today, at 12.30 p. m, Associates Combined will play against Country Roots Two. At 1.30 p. m, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Tippers will meet Country Roots One. Associates Combined and the Division of Teacher Education Stars will be in action at 2.20 p. m. Today’s fourth match will be between Sport Sciences Smashers and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Diggers at 3.30 p. m.