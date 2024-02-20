Round 3 of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship begins today

The third round of matches in this year’s Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship will begin today with matches in St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica.

At Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes will play against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at 10.00 a. m.

The West Indies Academy and Guyana Harpy Eagles will meet at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda also at 10.00 a. m.

The match between Jamaica Scorpions and Barbados Pride will be at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica at 11.00 a. m.

And the Windward Islands Volcanoes will oppose Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners at Chedwin Park in Spanish Town, Jamaica at 11.00 a. m.