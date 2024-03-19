Sexual offence reports most prevalent in SVG

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing its quest to combat sexual violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Sergeant Nicola Williams who is attached to the Sexual Offences Unit of the Police Force.

She was speaking on the Police on the Beat Program last night which focused on the topic “Breaking the Silence – Understanding, Tackling and Preventing Sexual offences”

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/SEXUAL-OFFENCES1.mp3

Sergeant Williams says reports of unlawful sexual intercourse are more prevalent in the society.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/SEXUAL-OFFENCES2.mp3