Small Island Developing States at forefront in the fight against Climate Change – says UN Secretary General

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Small Island Developing States are in the forefront in the fight against Climate Change.

He made the statement leading up to the CELAC Summit which was held at the Sandals Resort on Friday.

Guterres said Small Island Developing States have not contributed to climate change but is leading the way in solidarity with the rest of the world. He said there is a need for climate justice.

The UN Secretary General said countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are victims of climate change and have every right to claim reforms that are necessary.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a Media Conference at the Argyle International Airport.