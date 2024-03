Under the theme “Water for Peace” St Vincent and the Grenadines joins the other members of the United Nations in celebrating World Water Day.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewage Authority Winsbert Quow said that the theme was chosen because the United Nations recognizes that water can create or maintain peace if the supply is adequate or can spark conflict if it is becomes sparse.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WATER-DAY.mp3