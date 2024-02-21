SVG ships sweet potatoes to Trinidad and Tobago for biochemical analysis

Nineteen boxes of Sweet Potatoes are being shipped from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Trinidad and Tobago for biochemical analysis and post-harvest evaluations.

The Ministry of Agriculture says this activity is part of Component Two of the Caribbean Development Bank Regional Sweet Potato project being implemented by CARDI Caribbean and UWI St. Augustine.

The aim of this component is to improve the availability of market preferred climate resilient sweet potato varieties and enhance production and processing technology.

The evaluations are being done by the Faculty of Food and Agriculture UWI STA.

The Sweet Potatoes were harvested from research plots established in agro-ecological zones across St Vincent.