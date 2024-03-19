Vincentians owing government 40 million in property taxes

Vincentians are said to be owing 40 million EC dollars in property taxes to the Inland Revenue Department.

This was revealed by Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department Kelvin Pompey during an interview with the Agency for Public Information yesterday.

He said the Department will be implementing more stringent compliance protocols for delinquent property tax payers

Pompey said as a consequence of years of avoidance of the statutory requirement for the payment of annual property taxes by both residential and business clients, the country has been put in a precarious position and outstanding payment of taxes only exacerbates the economic conditions and inhibits potential development opportunities.

He said as at April 1st, 2024 the Inland Revenue Department will be targeting persons with specific actions.

Employees who have properties owing will be contacted and informed, and if the Department does not see the level of compliance required, it would be garnishing salaries to recover the outstanding property tax.”

In addition to these measures, for business property owners receiving rent, rents will be garnished until outstanding property taxes are recovered.

Pompey said the measures are necessary “to demonstrate there are consequences to non-compliance for property taxes.”

He advised Vincentians with outstanding property taxes to contact the Inland Revenue Department to discuss how they may bring their accounts up to date as well as how they may benefit from a possible interest waiver arrangement or a flexible payment option all with the aim to ensure compliance

