Passports and Immigration Department to be relocated

The Head Office of the Passports and Immigration Department will be relocated to the building which formerly housed the First St Vincent Bank.

As a result, the Office will be closed tomorrow and Friday to facilitate this process.

Chief Immigration Officer, Beverly Walker says this move is to allow for renovations to be carried out.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PASSPORT-OFFICE1.mp3

Ms. Walker says the staff looks forward to providing services to the public at the new location next week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PASSPORT-OFFICE2.mp3