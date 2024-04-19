WPP begins Orthopedics mission this weekend

The World Pediatric Project’s General Orthopedics mission will officially begin this weekend, not last weekend as previously announced.

This clarification was made by SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins, during an interview with NBC News.

Wiggins says the General Orthopedics medical mission which runs from April 20th to the 27th will be headed by Dr. Mark Miller. He also outlined some of the cases which will be dealt with during this mission.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/GENERAL1.mp3

According to Wiggins, they expect to see sixty patients during Sunday’s Clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and twenty surgeries will be conducted during the duration of the mission.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/GENERAL2.mp3